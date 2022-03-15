Louise Anne Cross, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital. She was born April 27, 1935, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Vernon Lee and Ethel Crabtree. Louise was a graduate of Central High School, and later worked at the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce where she met her husband, the late Harry C. Cross.
They were married Sept. 26, 1959. After marriage, Louise was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother. She later developed an incredible talent for painting vintage Santa's and other ceramic works of art. She also excelled at knitting and crocheting and donated many doll clothes, baby layettes and blankets to various charities. Additionally, she enjoyed working at PB&E Toy Store in St. Joseph, where she helped many young children pick out their favorite toys.
Louise was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband Harry; brothers: William, Robert , Edward ''Tiny" and Edwin "Tony" Crabtree.
Her remaining family includes: son, John (Stacy) Cross of Stilwell, Kansas; granddaughters, Ashley (Mike) Krueger, Emily (Heath) Durall; grandson, John Cross; and two great- grandchildren, Holden and Poppy; brother, Vernon Crabtree; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Horigan Chapel, Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Noyes Home for Children. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
