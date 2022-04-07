Croner, Nancy D. 1935-2022 St. Peters, Mo.

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Nancy Duncan Croner was born on April 19, 1935, in St. Joseph. Her parents, W. Brady Duncan and Ruby Bell Duncan, preceded her in death along with her older sister, Beverly Kongs.
Nancy was a single mom and worked hard to raise her three children, Mary (Jim) Cooper, Wentzville, Missouri, Carol (Dan) Gabriel, St. Peters, Missouri, and Mike (Linda) Croner. Independence, Missouri. She put herself through beauty school and had a shop setup in her basement. While doing that, she went on to get her teaching degree at Missouri Western State College. She taught English and Reading to sixth, seventh and eight graders at St. Francis Xavier School for 20 years. While teaching, she also earned her Masters degree in Education from NW Missouri State University. Nancy sold Real Estate for a few years and then began teaching GED at the male correctional facility in Cameron, Missouri, for 10 years. She retired in 2006. Next to her family, her students through the years meant so much to her.
When she retired in 2006, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Dan Gabriel, for 14 years. She then resided at the St. Peters Manor nursing home for two years. She had macular degeneration and lost most of her eye site. She was an avid reader and when her eye site worsened, she listened to books on tape non-stop.
Nancy is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew (Robyn) Givens, Jeff (Crissy) Givens, Megan Gabriel, Molly (Brandon) Richards and Nathan Croner; five great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Gaylord) Thomas of Independence; and two nieces. She will be missed by all that knew her, especially her family.,
The visitation will by Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Church in St. Joseph at 1 p.m. with a mass following at 2 p.m. Father Loch will officiate the service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.