Crockett, Virgil L. 1948-2020

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Virgil Landon Crockett, 72, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at a St. Joseph, hospital. He was born Feb. 19, 1948, in Rushville, son of the late Viva Clastine and Landon Crockett. He graduated from DeKalb High School, and he served in the Missouri Air National Guard for six years. Virgil was a lifelong farmer, a loving husband, father and grand father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Steven Crockett.

Survivors include, wife, Deby Crockett of the home; son, Scott (Andrea) Crockett, Rushville; grandson, Landon Crockett; granddaughters, Colby Crockett and Taylor (Whitney) Sybert; and a brother, Greg Crockett, Topeka, Kansas.

A Private family graveside service was conducted at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to the R-4 School District.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.