Jerry Dwayne Crockett 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Halls, Missouri, son of Grace and Varley Crockett. He graduated from Benton High School in 1953 . He married JoAnn Collier. He worked at Stockyards and Wire Rope Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in the yard. He also coached Boys Baseball. He was a fan of Mizzou football, Royals, Cardinals, and the Chiefs. He was a Christian.
Jerry was preceded in death by wife, JoAnn Crockett, brothers, J. Marvin, Harold (Bud), and Kenny Crockett; sisters, Florence Frakes,and Velda Davis, father, Varley Crockett; and mother, Grace Crockett.
Survivors include, daughter, Janet (John) Wollenman of Gladstone, Missouri; daughter, Cindy (Don) Roethler of Baldwin, North Dakota; daughter, Rebecca (companion, Tommy Tucker) White of Springdale, Arkansas; son, Michael Crockett of St. Joseph; son, Jeff (Valerie) Crockett of Lancaster, California;son, Chris (Amy) Crockett of Boise, Idaho; son, Scott (Danielle) Crockett; former wife, Connie Ward; six grandchildren;10 great-grandchildre;, step daughters, Janet (John) Wollemon, Cindy (Don) Roethler, and Rebecca White.
Family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Gary Williams officiating. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.