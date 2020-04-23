DEKALB, Mo. - J. Eugene "Gene" Crockett, 89, of DeKalb, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Gower Convalescent Center.

He was born May 18, 1930, in DeKalb, son of Nellie and William Oscar Crockett.

He graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1949, and married Roberta "Joan" Easter, on Dec. 23, 1950, in Hiawatha, Kansas.

He worked at Quaker Oats, and retired from TWA as a Mechanic.

He enjoyed camping, and mushroom hunting and spending time with his family.

He was active in his community in the DeKalb Homecoming Association, DeKalb Fire Department, Rushville Masonic Lodge and DeKalb Christian Church. He was also a member of the TWA retirees.

Gene was preceded in death by: wife, Joan Crockett, in 2019; his parents; and his sister, Lorene Peters.

Survivors include: daughters, Pamela M. (James) Farrell and Debbie (Lanny) Krumme, of St. Joseph; sons, Richard E. (Sue) Crockett, Aurora, Colorado, and Davy Crockett, DeKalb; grandchildren: Chad Brown, Brandon Crockett, Wesley Crockett, Levi Krumme, Cassie Parker, Samantha Jo Fournier, Lee Ann Farrell-Locklin, James, Laurie, Daniel, Thomas and Kimberly Farrell, Sara and Robert Brassfield; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Duane "Hammie" Crockett, DeKalb, and George "Hoop" (Ann) Crockett, Weston, Missouri.

Family funeral services, with public livestream: 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Bob Day officiating.

Viewing and register book available from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: DeKalb Homecoming Association, or the DeKalb Christian Church-Ladies Aide.

