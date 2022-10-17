WESTON, Mo. - George "Hoop" Crockett, 94, of Weston, Missouri, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at a North Kansas City, Missouri, health care facility. He was born June 29, 1928, in DeKalb, Missouri, son of Nellie and William "Oscar" Crockett. He graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1946. Following high school he served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He married Donna "Ann" Sandlin on Dec. 23, 1951, in St. Joseph. Hoop was a well known Union Carpenter, working with the Local 110 in St. Joseph for 66 years. He was also a long time youth sports coach and fan, avid hunter and enjoyed gardening. He also enjoyed attending his military reunions and following his retirement he enjoyed traveling alongside his wife, Ann. He was a member of the VFW Post 4055 in Platte City, Missouri, and Weston United Methodist Church.
George was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James "Gene" Crockett; sister, Lorene Peters; infant sisters, Frances May and Velma Crockett; and an infant brother.
Survivors include, wife of 70 years, Donna "Ann" Crockett of the home; brother, Duane "Hammie" Crockett of DeKalb; children, Doug (Debbie) Crockett of Faucett, Missouri, Steve Crockett of Weston, Mike (Cathy) Crockett of Atchison, Kansas, Michelle (Dennis) Stanton of Weston, and Linda (Brian) McCown of Kansas City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Alan Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with Military Honors will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb.
Memorials are requested to the Westlawn Cemetery, Boy Scouts Troop 249, or the West Platte Education Foundation.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
