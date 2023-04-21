WESTON, Mo. - Donna "Ann" Crockett, 90, of Weston, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at a Lansing, Kansas, health care facility. She was born Dec. 13, 1932, in St. Joseph, daughter of Alice and Ralph Sandlin. Ann graduated from Benton High School, class of 1951. She married George "Hoop" Crockett on Dec. 23, 1951, in St. Joseph. She retired from TWA after 17 years, working in fleet service. She loved watching her kids and grandchildren play sports. She was a great cook and enjoyed traveling alongside her husband, Hoop. Ann was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Platte City and Weston United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, George "Hoop" Crockett, in 2022; her parents; her siblings, Charlotte Sandlin, Mary Holtsclaw, Ralph Sandlin Jr. and John Sandlin.
Survivors include children, Doug (Debbie) Crockett, of Faucett, Missouri, Steve Crockett, of Weston, Mike (Cathy) Crockett, of Atchison, Kansas, Michelle (Dennis) Stanton, of Weston, and Linda (Brian) McCown, of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Ruby Taysen, Peggy Carter, Dorothy Eisenbarger and Alice Faye Seever, all of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Services and live stream will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Kara Wilson, officiating. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Westlawn Cemetery or West Platte Education Foundation.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
