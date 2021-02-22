Betty Lorianne Crockett, 94, St. Joseph, made her journey home to the Lord on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

She was born March 31, 1926, to Jewell and Grace Seek.

Betty married Harold "Bud" Crockett on Dec. 3, 1946, and was blessed with two sons.

She was a faithful servant of Christ and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Betty was a member of King Hill Christian Church for over 70 years, where she served her church family and youth group.

She enjoyed painting, singing and playing (cheating at) cards.

Betty was a member of the Sweet Adeline's singing group, St. Joseph Women's Chamber of Chamber, South Side Business Women, Polish Women's Club and Entre Nois Club.

Bud and Betty served as Grand Marshalls of the South Side Fall Festival in 1995.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Harold "Bud" Crockett; parents, Jewell and Grace Seek; and her siblings.

Betty leaves behind: her sons, Chuck and Casey Crockett; daughter-in-laws, Cherie and Jackie Crockett; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.