Criswell, James D. 1951-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -James D. Criswell, 69, Kansas City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, of COVID-19, at home.

He was born on April 21, 1951, in Saint Joseph, son of Clyde and Katherine (Carmichael) Criswell.

His most notable occupation was as owner of the Convenient Food Mart gas stations in the Saint Joseph/Kansas City area.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: former spouse, Dianne (Rush) Criswell Bray; son, Timothy (Rebecca) Criswell of Kansas City; and granddaughter, Lauren Criswell, of Kansas City.

His remains are to be cremated under the care of the Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.

A private memorial will be held at a date and time to be determined. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.