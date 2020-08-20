KANSAS CITY, Mo. - James D. Criswell, 69, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, of COVID-19, at his home.

He was born April 21, 1951 in St. Joseph, son of Clyde and Katherine (Carmichael) Criswell.

His most notable occupation was as owner of the Convenient Food Mart gas stations in the St. Joseph and Kansas City area.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: former spouse of 36 years, Dianne (Rush) Criswell Bray; son, Timothy Criswell (Rebecca); granddaughter, Lauren Criswell, all of Kansas City.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, Cathedral of St. Joseph. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.