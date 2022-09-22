Harold Leroy "Roy" Crist, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.

Roy, as everyone knew him, was born April 22, 1963, to Harold "Jim" and Shirley Crist. He grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1981. In 1983 he married Debbie Justus, the love of his life. Together they raised three sons who, along with his grandchildren, were his absolute pride and joy. If you knew Roy, you undoubtedly knew all about his children and grandchildren, and got to experience first-hand the huge smile that would spread across his face anytime he spoke of them.

