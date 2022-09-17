Criss, Rita M. 1959-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rita Marie Criss, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at her residence.She was born on Jan. 27, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio, to Delbert and Dorothy Grubb.She is survived by her husband, Kirby Criss; daughter, Audry Polley; and grandchildren.Funeral 1 p.m. Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Interment; Savannah Cemetery. Visitation; 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, also at our chapel.A full obituary can be seen at: www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Rita Criss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kirby Criss St. Joseph Rita Marie Criss Audry Polley Christianity Worship Ethnology Chapel Sidenfaden Columbus × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 17, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 16, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan charged in child's death has previous assault convictionsMan charged in child’s death in serious condition after 'self-harm event'Bond denied as details emerge in child's deathMan charged in child's death will remain in jailNew Missouri law could impact the homeless communityDispensary offers new option for medical marijuanaOne dead after Friday afternoon accident north of TrimbleBoard contemplates mobile device crackdownSuicide watches bring special protocols at jailMan dies after falling from highway overpass
