Douglas Crisp 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born Sept. 27, 1973, in Eldorado Springs, Missouri. He attended Benton High School.

Doug's hobbies included watching sports, especially the KC Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, playing video games and watching movies and country music. Doug was a very social person, he enjoyed meeting new people.

Survivors include his parents, Henrietta Crisp and Jim Collins of St. Joseph; brother, Skip (Amy) Crisp of St. Joseph; stepbrothers, James Collins and Kevin Collins; stepsisters, Kim Groce and Jennie Russell; nieces, Savannah, Camryn, and Addison Crisp.

The family would like to express their appreciation to St. Joseph Chateau for the excellent care they provided Doug.

Mr. Crisp has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Wilcoxen officiating.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.