PLATTE WOODS, Mo. - Elaine Crighton-Kirk, 96, of Platte Woods, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Elaine is survived by: her son, Grady Crighton; daughter, Lori Crighton; grandchildren, Chance and Lacey Barrow; other relatives; and many friends.

Private family inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.