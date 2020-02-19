AMITY, Mo. - Rita Marie Cressley, 66, Amity, passed away Feb. 14, 2020.
She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, June 18, 1953, to Carl T. and Betty (Fox) Rick.
Rita is preceded by: her father, Carl T. Rick; husband, Edward Cressley; sister, Judy Houston; brother, Carl E. Rick; and stepfather, Olan Thrasher.
Survivors: daughter, Rhonda (Richard) Dodson; son, David Cressley; mother, Betty Thrasher; three brothers: Phillip (Lisa) Rick, Thomas (Renee) Rick Martin (Sharon) Rick; sister, Phyllis (Bruce) Britz; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services: 3 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.
Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.
Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
