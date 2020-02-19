Cress, Duane L. 1964-2020

Duane Lynn Cress, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born Feb. 10, 1964, in Southern, Missouri, son of the late Verna and Hugh Cress.

He graduated from Central High School.

He was presently working at BMS logistics.

He was an accomplished artist and enjoyed playing the guitar, was very fun, wise, and witty and never had a bad thing to say about anybody.

Duane was preceded in death by: his parents; stepson, Alex Adkins; grandson, Grayson; and brother, Doug Cress.

Survivors include: companion, Peggy Gerling; daughters: Comfort (Daniel) Fox, Cassandra Cress and Caitlin Cress, St. Joseph; son, Cody (Holly) Cress; stepchildren: Miranda, LeErika Hillen and Ryan Hillen; and grandchildren: Christopher, Andrea, Christian, Carolina, Jackson, Maddie, Kyree, Kaydence, Kingston, Ke'Von and Jackson Alexander; and his sister, Michelle Cress.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials are requested to: Duane Lynn Cress Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, or online funeral fund on his obituary page at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.