Creason, Jessica D. 1989-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Jessica D. Creason, 32, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
A Celebration of Jessica's life will be held by her family at their home in Maysville on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Jessica was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Clarence E. and Elizabeth A. (Rone) Creason on Feb. 10, 1989.
After High School, she went on to earn her Nursing Assistant Certification, working as a C.N.A. for a number of years.
Jessica loved her friends and family, and all of her residents and coworkers at Sunset Home. She considered them all her family, always putting their needs before her own. Her friends would say she was the most mouthy, yet caring and compassionate person. She was always there for any one who needed her. She'd always say "it's just a bad day, not a bad life, we got this."
She was a selfless giver, even in death, donating her organs that others might live.
Jessica is survived by a special friend, her parents, Clarence and Elizabeth Creason, sister, Amber Creason and finance Daniel Mecca, grandmother, Edna Creason, niece, Chloe Marrant, many other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorials in Jessica's honor may be made to the family in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469
Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.