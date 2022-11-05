TAMPA, Fla. - John "Sam" Henry Crawford III, 76, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tampa. He was born June 7, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of the late Clarice and John Crawford Jr. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School then served in the United States Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He had a limo business in the Tampa area. Sam enjoyed flea markets and was a car enthusiast. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

