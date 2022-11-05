TAMPA, Fla. - John "Sam" Henry Crawford III, 76, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Tampa. He was born June 7, 1946, in St. Joseph, son of the late Clarice and John Crawford Jr. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School then served in the United States Air Force and is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He had a limo business in the Tampa area. Sam enjoyed flea markets and was a car enthusiast. He was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Hermenia "Melody" Crawford, Brandon, Florida; son, David Crawford, Dover, Florida; sisters, Pat (Richard) Chung, and Eileen (Larry) Shipp, both of Overland Park, Kansas; brothers, Tim (Wendie) Crawford, Gower, Missouri, Bill (Melody) Crawford, Gladstone, Missouri, Ken and Kevin Crawford both of St. Joseph; as well as several, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Rosary will be recited at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial and public live stream will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the St. James Catholic Church. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of John Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
