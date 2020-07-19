Crawford, Diana J. Rev 1948-2020

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Rev. Diana June Cox Crawford, 72, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, passed from this life on July 17, 2020.

She and St. Joseph native Bob Crawford celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last Oct.

Although Rev. Crawford was an acclaimed leader in the United Methodist conference for 21 years, an outstanding orator and preacher, and a breaker of barriers as the first woman minister at all five of her appointments, her joy and her purpose came from the people she served as their cherished pastor.

At the end of her life, her words were not about the awards she won or the churches she led, but about the babies she baptized, the precious couples she married, and, above all, those whose hands she held as they passed into the next life and their families who she counseled in their grief. For she knew them all. That was her gift: the kind of mind who knows and keeps close the details of her flock's lives.

She knew the names of their grandchildren, the people they lost, their surgeries, their birthdays. She cried with them and celebrated with them. And she always remembered, just as we will always remember her.

Rev. Crawford was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and Phillips Theological Seminary.

She pastored five Oklahoma United Methodist churches during her career, retiring in 2013.

In addition to her husband, Bob, Diana is survived by: daughters, Laura Garforth (Sam), Ellen Holman (Joe), and son Zachary; grandchildren, Sophie, Anna and Sidney; and also her mother, Helen Cox; sister, Patty Reif (Bernie); brother, Mike Cox; and many nieces, nephews; cousins; aunts; and uncles.

Diana requested in lieu of flowers any memorium be made in her name to the Camp Egan Project Fund, Methodist Camp Office, 1501 NW 24th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106.