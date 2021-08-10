MCFALL, Mo. - Carlene Crawford, 89, of McFall, passed away Aug. 6, 2021, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.
Carlene was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Taylor County, Iowa, and raised on a farm near Isadora, Missouri. She was the daughter of Floyd Lyman and Myra Ruth (Cortner) Ames.
On Dec. 24, 1948, Carlene was united in marriage to J.C. Crawford. They were actively engaged in farming. They lived on the same farm all their married life.
J.C. preceded her in death May 1, 2009.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; step father, Clarence Childers; son, Mark; grandson, Lucas Crawford; and granddaughter, Lacey Crawford; brothers, E.N. Ames and Bob Wilson; sister, Norma Hibbs; brother, Floyd Ray Ames, who went down on the USS Franklin during World War II.
Carlene was a member of the Albany Presbyterian Church, Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of various other clubs. She was a national democratic delegate two times, where she went to New York and Washington, DC.
Survivors: son, Bryon Crawford (Norma), McFall; grandchildren: Levi (Maureen) Crawford, Shawnee, Kansas, Landon (Kathy) Crawford, McFall, Julie Crawford (Andrew), Albany, Missouri, Jackie Crawford, Albany; great-grandchildren: Colt and Macklin Crawford, Zoey and Mariah Crawford, Alena and Elsie Crawford; sisters-in-law, Shirley Wilson, Kansas City, Missouri; Ruby Crawford, Albany; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the chapel.
A private family graveside service and burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, McFall.
Memorial Contributions: Gentry County Library in Stanberry or Fairview Cemetery, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
