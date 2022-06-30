Craven, Ronnie Cleveland, Tenn. Jun 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronnie CravenCLEVELAND, Tenn. - Ronnie Craven, 83, passed away June 26, 2022.Survivors: wife, Patricia Craven; sons, Randy (Cheryl); Roger; siblings, Dee (Renata), Karen Szumiesz, Neil (Luise); nieces and nephews.Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri.Burial: Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri.Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the chapel.Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Thursday.Memorials: Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org.www.robersonpolley chapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Craven, Tenn. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronnie Craven Hydrography Ethnology Patricia Craven Neil Roger Karen Szumiesz Sibling Tenn. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 30, 2022 Late Notices, June 29, 2022 Late Notices, June 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMoss Castle restored: From Mexican restaurant to family homeWoman dies from medical complications after arrestInformation released on woman who died in police custodyMound City man flown to hospital after crashStonecrest residents voice thoughts on nearby mental health facilityFederal decision ends free summer meal programYoga instructor to host free sessions in local parksMan, woman killed in Tuesday night crashFormer Northwest forward Ryan Hawkins chasing pro hoops dreamsWomen's Rights Rally brings out large crowd
