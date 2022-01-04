Robert U. Craven
DENVER, Mo. - Robert Ual "Pete" Craven of Denver, passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral Service: 1:30 Thursday, Jan. 6, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
Family will receive friends at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
Following the service, a celebration of life at the Hughes Bar X Ranch in Albany, Missouri.
Contributions: American Cancer Society.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
