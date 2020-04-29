Craven, Doris W.

Doris W. Craven

STANBERRY, Mo. - Doris W. (Earixson) Craven, 100 and a half year old resident of Stanberry, passed away April 24, 2020, at Pine View Manor, in Stanberry.

Survivors: son, Donald Craig Craven, Stanberry; numerous other relatives.

Memorial service will be held at a later date, with inurnment in the Old Brick Cemetery, Albany.

Memorial contributions: Old Brick Cemetery, in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences:

www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.