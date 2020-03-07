Crane, Betty J. 1934-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Betty Jean Crane, 86, of Albany, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.

Betty was born on Feb. 6, 1934, to the late George and Leona (Brandon) Lynch.

She attended school in Maryville and worked for the Opportunity Sheltered Workshop for many years.

She was kind hearted and a hard worker. Betty enjoyed baking, crochet, sewing and working puzzles.

She married George A. Crane, on Feb. 9, 1960, in Maryville.

He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 1995.

Survivors include: her children: Gloria, Tom and Richard; and her group home family.

Graveside services and burial: 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, Missouri, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

There will be no visitation held.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.