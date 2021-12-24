Ted Crail, 80, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
He was born May 12, 1941, in Stanberry, Missouri, to Harold and Chloe (Beal) Crail.
Ted married Dixie Siddens on May 18, 1962.
He worked at Armour Packing Company until it closed, while also owning and operating Crail Tire Service for decades.
He was a hardworking man, who instilled his work ethic into his children.
Ted was very involved in Grace Evangelical Church, where he also served as a board member.
He and Dixie enjoyed traveling and took numerous cruises.
Ted was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters: Pauldena Anderson, Peggy Wright and Kate Lamb; brothers: Max, Junior and Rex Crail.
Survivors include: his wife of 59 years, Dixie; children, Michele Cox (Hal), Jerry Crail and Lu Ann Smith (Steve); grandchildren: Trevor Haupt (Michelle), Taylor Haupt (Lauren), Peyton Smith (Grace), Alexa Smith and Christian Crail; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Madison and Mackenzie Haupt; sister, Madonna Irminger (Kenny); brothers, Garold Crail and Rick Crail (Sadie); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
\Private Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
