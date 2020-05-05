Crail, Sadie E. 1944-2020

Sadie Elizabeth Crail, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.

She was born June 4, 1944, in Berkeley, England.

Sadie married Harold "Junior" Crail, May 22, 1971.

He preceded her in death, May 26, 2012.

She was baptized at Rosendale Christian Church.

Sadie was owner/operator of Crail's Upholstery for over 10 years. She also volunteered at Neely Elementary School for over 30 years.

Sadie enjoyed crafting, sitting outside listening to the birds, watching Jeopardy and the Kansas City Chiefs, family gatherings, and making Christmas candy, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Charles Karr and Olive (Hopkins) Heckman; stepfather, Elton Heckman; daughter-in-law, Mary Crail.

Survivors include: children: Harold Crail (Kendall), Kenneth Crail, Renita Wilson (Herbert), Johnette Bascue (George), David Crail, Paul Leeson (Lisa), Stacey Crail, Tracey Pizano (Enrique), Jason Crail (Lisa); 43 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Terry Karr (Betty), David Karr (Judy), Larry Heckman (Ruth); sister, Betty Hendricks (Ivan); sister-in-law, Madonna Irminger (Kenny); brothers-in-law: Garold Crail, Ted Crail (Dixie), Rick Crail (Saudie); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.