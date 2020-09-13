ELWOOD, Kan. - Kenneth Allen Crail, 60, of Elwood, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Elwood.

He was born April 19, 1960, in Empire Prairie, Missouri, son of the late Carole Everett and Harold Crail, Jr.

He attended Benton High School.

Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and watching football.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: his daughters, Katlin Crail, Elwood and Amanda Crail, St. Joseph; son, Patrick Edwards, St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters: Renita (Herb) Wilson, Elwood, Tracy Crail and Stacy Crail; brothers, David Crail, Troy, Kansas, and Jason Crail.

Mr. Crail will be cremated, under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.