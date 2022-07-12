Crabtree, Robert L. 1928-2022 Omaha, Neb. Jul 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OMAHA, Neb. - Robert L. "Bob" Crabtree, 94, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Rock Port, Missouri, passed away July 9, 2022.A full obituary with service information can be found and condolences left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Crabtree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nebraska Missouri Omaha Christianity Condolence Obituary Robert L. Crabtree St. Joseph × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 12, 2022 Late Notices, July 11, 2022 Late Notices, July 9, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles22nd Street bridge construction purposefully angledNew recruits join fire departmentRoad rage incident under investigationGreen takes charge at Northwest campusMotorized scooters paying early dividendsMystical Light closing doors after 25 yearsGower human remains to be sent to Texas lab for identificationAir show set for next week at RosecransNew framework tackles English learningPlanning moving forward for fall Renaissance festival
