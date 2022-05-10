Crabtree, Marvin D. 1944-2022 Phoenix, Ariz.

PEORIA, Ariz. - Marvin D. Crabtree of Peoria, Arizona, beloved father, husband, and grandfather, passed away on May 5, 2022, with his wife of almost 30 years, Lynne, by his side in Phoenix, Arizona.
Marvin was born in Burlington Junction, Missouri, on Jan. 31, 1944, as the fifth of seven children.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne Crabtree; his brothers, Elwin Crabtree and Paul Crabtree (Bonnie); his sister, Amy Moore (Jerry, deceased); his daughter, Candace Ann Boughman (Paul); his son, Russell Dean Crabtree; his stepdaughters, Sara MacDonald (Scott Oesterling) and Heather MacKender (Eric); his grandchildren, Kincade MacDonald, Alaric Boughman, Emma MacKender, and Henry MacKender; and many nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Vera Crabtree; his brother, Monte Crabtree; and his sisters, Lois Jean Baker and Carol Crabtree.
Marvin grew up in Burlington Junction before moving all across the US establishing Electronic Calibration Baselines with NOAA's National Geodetic Survey. After joining the International Boundary Commission, he settled in Manassas, Virginia, then Great Falls, Montana, maintaining the boundary monuments on the US/Canada border. After 20 years in Great Falls, Marvin and Lynne retired to Peoria to be closer to grandchildren and family.
Services will be private. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
