OTTAWA, Ks. - Joy Lee Crabill, 71, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Olathe Health Hospice House.

Joy was born November 30, 1948, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Ruby Lee (Ashcraft) and William Farlow White, Jr.

She lived in Wathena, Kansas, for nearly 20 years moving in 2006 to Ottawa, Kansas.

She graduated from Savannah High School, Savannah, Missouri, with the class of 1965.

On August 9, 1974, Joy was united in marriage to Guy S. Crabill at Maysville, Missouri. They were happily married for nearly 46 years and had a son, Wyatt.

Joy was employed doing clerical positions with various companies over the years including, American Electric in St. Joseph, Depot Motors in Atchison, The Med Clinic in St. Joseph, and Critters Pets in St. Joseph, retiring in 2006.

Joy enjoyed gardening, plants, reading and crochet. Through the years Joy had pets of all kinds and was an excellent cook and seamstress.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robin White.

Survivors include: her husband, Guy, of Ottawa; son, Wyatt Crabill and wife Debbie of Leavenworth, Kansas; sister, Anne Douglas-Boydston and husband Dennis of St. Joseph; and two grandsons, Devin Butzin-Crabill and Trevor Crabill both of Leavenworth.

Farewell Graveside Services and Inurnment 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.