OMAHA, Neb. - Walter Noel Coy, 104 of Omaha, NE died Jan. 10, 2023.
Walter served in the U.S. Army in World War II serving with a bridge company in Germany.
He worked for M.U.D. (Metropolitan Utilities District) for 42 years and retired in 1983, at 65.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Talmadge Harrison Coy and Carrie Elizabeth Crain Coy and nine brothers and sisters: Aubrey DeWitt Coy, Talmadge Doris Coy, Buford Dalton Coy, Viola Lucille Coy McMillen, Mareta Josephe Coy Rails, Ines Pearl Coy Auxier, Carrie Nadine Coy Barton, Norma Jean, Coy Yates and Alfred Mervin Coy; A daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Jim Foster; and a grandson, Brent Foster.
He is survived by: three grandsons: Bradley Allen Foster of Sturgeon, Missouri; Bruce Harold (Mollie) Foster of Springfield, Missouri and Brian Jay (Pam) Foster of Cairo, Missouri; six great-grandchildren: Mickel Ryan Foster of Kansas City, Missouri, Eric Foster (Lee) of Phoenix, Arizona, Jessica Thomason (Dustin) of Springfield, Missouri, Ashley Saphian (Matt), Justin Foster (Janelle) of Huntsville, Missouri, Alicia Bishop (Dickie) of Columbia, Missouri; seven great-great-grandchildren: Austin and Kiersten Saphian, Aden and Brent Foster, Daphne Foster, and Foster and Addilynn Thomason; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors.
Two great-nieces, Jennifer Petack and Amy Berten who were helpful in so many ways.
Farewell Graveside Services and Interment 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers in memory of Walter, donations can be made to: Honor Flight Network, 1405 South Fern Street, #702 Arlington, VA 22202, www.honorflight.org
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
