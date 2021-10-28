Damen Eugene Coy, 34, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born April 4, 1987, in St. Joseph, graduating from Benton High School and joined the United States Army. He was working at International Paper in the maintenance department. He was an avid fisherman, frog gigger, and mushroom hunter, he loved being a maintenance mechanic and helping people. Damen was a huge Jayhawks fan.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Fred and Barbara Smith; paternal grandfather, Sonny Coy; paternal grandmother, Patsy Coy.
Survivors include, son, Carson Hammond-Coy; mother, Kim (Chuck) Marti, St. Joseph; father, Chris Boeken, Amazonia, Missouri, and father, Dewey (Kelly) Coy, Jr.; brother, Brad Boeken, Amazonia; sister, Kaitlyn Clinger; paternal grandmother, Janice Coy-Strueby; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Services were held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Leanna VanZandt Nauman Officiated.
Memorials are requested to the charity of the donors choice.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
