CAMERON, Mo. - Virginia Ileen Cox, age 87, a resident of Cameron, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence.

Virginia was born the daughter of Louis and Wynona (Elliott) Wood on July 23, 1932, in Chillicothe. She was a 1950 graduate of Chillicothe High School.

Virginia was united in marriage to Vernon Cox on June 22, 1951, in Chillicothe. He survives of the home.

She worked as a secretary for Bolin Automotive in St. Joseph, for 19 years. She was a member of the St. Munchin Parish, Cameron. Virginia was also a member of the VFW Post #9638 Ladies Auxiliary in Galmey, Missouri, and the Pomme De Terre Shrine Club. She loved her family, and enjoyed boating, fishing, bowling, playing guitar, and singing.

Survivors include: her husband, Vernon Cox of the home; one son, Steven Cox and wife, Nancy of Cameron; one daughter, Glenda Cox of Kansas City, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; one son, Ricky Don Cox; one sister, Vera Neely; and one brother, Victor Wood.

A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1 p.m.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneral homes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.