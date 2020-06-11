Cox, Rosemary G. 1946-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Rosemary Geraldine Cox, 74, of Albany, passed away on June 9, 2020, in Albany.

She was born in Bethany, Missouri, to Clifford and Bettie (Madison) Stevens on May 2, 1946.

She attended elementary school in Denver, Missouri, and high school at Worth County RI.

She married James Cox on June 26, 2010, in Albany.

Rosemary was preceded in death by: her parents; maternal grandparents, Reno and Mabel (Bulthaupt) Madison; and her paternal grandparents, Virden and Elizabeth (Findley) Stevens; brother, Terry Stevens.

In addition to her husband, whom resides at their home, Rosemary is survived by: her daughter, Ginger Summa; son-in-law, Brian Summa; granddaughter, Madison Summa; and grandson, Zac Summa, all of Darlington, Missouri; sister, Peggy (Gary) Fenner, Leawood, Kansas; brothers, Larry (Debbie) Stevens, Albany and William Stevens, Grandby, Missouri; four step-children; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service and Burial: 2 p.m. Friday, June 12 at the Miller Cemetery, Denver.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at the cemetery, prior to the graveside service.

Memorial Contributions: Albany First Baptist Church, Albany Mosaic Medical Center or Miller Cemetery in care of: the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.