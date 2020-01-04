Cox, Richard 1961-2020

Richard "Rick" Cox, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 03, 2020, at KU Medical Center, after a courageous 10 year battle.

He was born Oct. 3, 1961, to Norman and Joyce (Lilly) Cox, in St. Joseph.

He married Sandi Cox, Oct. 23, 1982.

Rick graduated from Savannah High School in 1980.

He worked as a lift truck mechanic and was a member of the First Christian Church of Savannah.

He enjoyed muscle cars, hunting, fishing, his grandkids, and spending time on his aunt and uncle's farm, in Maysville.

Rick was preceded in death by: his parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law, Wilbur Jeffers; and uncle, Seward Lilly Jr.

Survivors include: Sandi, of the home; children: Aaron (Walter) Bartram, Eric (Justina) Cox, Khris (Jesskah) Cox and Kenny (Jennifer) Cox; grandchildren: Mercades, Haliegh and Parker Bartram, Ryland, Addalyn, Jarrett, Heston, Hynley and Houston Cox; sister, Cindy (Brian) Holmes; brother, Bill (Cindy) Cox, mother-in-law, Colleen Jeffers; several nieces, nephews; and extended family members.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.