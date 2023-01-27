Cox, Peggy L. 1950-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 27, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peggy Lee Cox, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, in St. Joseph.She was born Oct. 21, 1950, in St. Joseph, the daughter of the late Helen and Wayne Barth. She graduated from King City High School.Peggy worked at Walmart, in the produce and garden department.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Barth.Survivors include: son, Wayne Cox, King City, Missouri; daughter, Elizabeth Cox-Day; sister, Linda Gasper, and numerous grandchildren.She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 27, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 26, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 25, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesVenue's closure takes away another stage for local musicians15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed pregnant womanPie Five Pizza has closedMan hit with assault charge after altercationTwo car crash blocks off section of South Belt HighwayPolice probing death of man in carPedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Belt HighwayUS to designate Russia's Wagner mercenary group as a 'transnational criminal organization'Robbery reported at Speedy's Gas Station on Mitchell AveNorthwest Missouri veteran celebrates a century of living
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.