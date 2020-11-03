Cox, Jerry R. 1943-2020

MERCER, Mo. - Jerry Ray Cox passed away at a Brookfield, Missouri, nursing facility on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 77 years.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1943, in Unionville, Missouri, to Jimmie Alexander and Rose Ella (McReynolds) Cox.

On Aug. 7, 1965, he married Betty Louise Ragan in Mercer, Missouri. She survives of the home. He was a member and President of the Mercer School Board and a board member for Summerset Township of Mercer County.

Jerry started farming at the age of 15 after his dad passed away stepping up to help his mother on the farm. He worked for his uncles at McReynolds Feed and Produce in Mercer. Following his high school graduation Jerry went to work for H&R Grain, while still continuing to farm.

After Jerry and Betty were married they bought the family farm and more land. They continued milking. He worked for a short time at Trenton Foods in Trenton, Missouri.

As a young boy he started listening to the St. Louis Cardinals which led to his love for sports. Much later in life, he began collecting sports memorabilia. He eventually began to run out of space so he turned it into a business, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Jerry loved it when someone would visit who also enjoyed sports so they could look and talk about what his latest finds were. Jerry was a hardworking and fun guy who loved his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-dad, Frank Holmes.

Survivors in addition to his wife include: sons, Kevin (Shari) Cox, Hale, Missouri, and Kurtis (Lori) Cox, Albany, Missouri; grandchildren, Chelsea (Ethan) Tedlock, Cassie (Zac) Graham, Ryan (Jan) Singer Paige (Michael) Emery, Kaylie (Austin) Walker; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Johnnie E. (Ginger) Cox; uncle, Jess McReynolds Jr.; step-brothers, Robert (JoAnn) and Larry (Brenda) Holmes and step-sister, Willa (Don) Johnson.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Early Cemetery, Mercer, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, Missouri. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Roberson Funeral Home Princeton. Social distancing and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the North Mercer R-3 Athletics in care of Roberson funeral Home 305 N. Broadway Princeton, MO 64673.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.