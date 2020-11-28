James L. Cox
GOWER, Mo. - James L. Cox, 74, of Gower, passed away, Nov. 24, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Shirley; children, JD Cox and Karen (Stephen) Main; grandchildren: Brianna (Noah) Smith, Kristin Cox, Kaitlin Cox and Erin Cox; brother, Gary Lynn Cox; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Visitation: one hour prior.
Burial: Allen Cemetery.
Donations: Gower Lions Club or Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.