Cox, James B. 1936-2021

ALBANY, Mo. - James Bert Cox, 84, of Albany, Missouri, and a former resident of Rochelle, Illinois, passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at his home.

Jim was born Dec. 22, 1936, in Washington, Nebraska, the son of Thomas A. and May (Crom) Cox. His parents preceded him in death.

Jim graduated from King City High School, King City, Missouri, class of 1954. On Dec. 25, 1954, he was united in marriage to Normajean Shaffer. They lived in Parkville, Missouri, moving to Rochelle in 1962. While living in Rochelle, Jim was a computer programmer for his own business, Jim's Computer Service. He also worked for Rochelle City Municipal Utilities as a safety director. In 1999, Jim and Normajean moved to Albany. Normajean passed away May 26, 2009.

Jim was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis Club in Rochelle and a member of the Albany First Baptist Church.

On June 26, 2010, he married Rosemary Stevens. She preceded him in death June 9, 2020.

He enjoyed attending auctions, playing cards, writing inspirational messages, and sharing them, an avid sports fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and took great pride in restoring the historical Perry Home in Albany.

Survivors: children, Beverly Wiginton, Franklin Grove, Illinois; Janice (Ray) Nelson, Wauconda, Illinois; Joseph (Sandy) Cox, Machesney Park, Illinois; Betty (Marc) Van Tassel, Dekalb, Illinois; stepdaughter, Ginger (Brian) Summa, Darlington, Missouri; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions: Albany Senior Center in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.