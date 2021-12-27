Henry C. Cox
GALLATIN, Mo. -Henry Carlton Cox, 95, of Gallatin, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 24, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. the evening prior, at the funeral home.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Burial: Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, in Gallatin.
www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Henry Cox, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.