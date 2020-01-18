Frederick H. Cox

GALLATIN, Mo. - Frederick "Fred" H. Cox, age 81, of Gallatin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Veteran's Home Assistance League.

Graveside services, with full military honors, Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri, are being planned for later this spring.

Arrangements and cremation are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.