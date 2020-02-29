Cox, Deborah K. 1954-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Deborah Kay Cox, of Bethany, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at a Liberty, Missouri hospital.

She was born Feb. 25, 1954, in St. Joseph, the daughter of the late Norman and Donna Attebury.

She married Clarence Cox in 1991; he survives of the home.

She worked in the bakery at Cub Foods and Food-4-Less, and for Nestle Purina.

Debbie was preceded in death by: her parents, Norman and Donna Attebury; brother, Curtis Attebury; and step-granddaughter, Jazmin Curtis.

She is survived by: husband, Chip Cox, of the home; daughter, Shelly Dulin (Tracy), St. Joseph; son, Tyler (Lacy) Cox, Bethany; stepdaughters, Tiffany (Tyler) Wilmes, Bolckow, Missouri, Christina Cox, Bethany; grandchildren: Paige (Dan) Barr, St. Joseph, Darcy Owens, Kansas City, Missouri, Taylee Noland, Country Club, Missouri, Emma and Cody Guerber, of the home, Makenna Goldizen and Maddox Wilmes, Bolckow, Drake and Travis Curtis, Bethany; great-grandson Maverick Barr, St. Joseph; brothers, Mike (Mary) Attebury, St. Joseph, Norman (Roxanne) Attebury, St. Joseph, Mark Attebury, St. Joseph; sister, Wendy Bray, Port Angeles, Washington; caretaker, Kristy Cox, Bethany; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be cremated under the care of Refections Memorial.

There are no scheduled visitation or funeral services at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.