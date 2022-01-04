Cox, Charles R. Jr. 1966-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Charles Richard Cox, Jr., 55, St. Joseph, passed away, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021.
He was born June 15, 1966, in St. Joseph.
Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a contractor with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles Cox and sister, Dawnita Stranghoener.
Survivors include: daughters, Chelsey Connors and Malia; mother, Jessie Morehouse (Ed); four grandchildren and one on the way.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Valley Baptist Church.
Visitation one hour prior to the service, Green Valley Baptist Church.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
