Cox, Alta G. 1933-2021

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Alta Genevieve (Shields) "Genny" Cox, 87, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Jan., 30, 2021, 3 p.m. in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.

Genny was born June 30, 1933, in Gainesville, Florida, to the late Otis Porter and Alta Irene Shields. She was a member of the Assembly at Warner Robins.

Genny enjoyed cooking, because food was her love language. She loved to entertain and was known to cook and serve the homeless in Miami, Florida. Genny was lovingly known as "Ma" by many of her kids friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Gilbert Theiss, Sr. and William E. Cox; brother, Richard Shields; and son Robert Lee Theiss.

Genny is survived by her son, Gilbert P. Theiss (Dawn), Florida; daughter in love, Susan Theiss Ostrander, Iowa; daughters, Genny L. Shepherd (Mike), Florida; Candy L. Cox (Jerry), Warner Robins; two sisters, LaVerne Patricoff and Vickie Smith, Florida; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Assembly at Warner Robins, Fire Bibles Ministry, 6040 Watson Blvd. Byron, Georgia, 31008.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.