Aaron Caleb Cox, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born April 22, 1964, in St. Joseph, son of the late Wilma and Martin Cox.

He worked in telecommunications as a boom truck operator. He enjoyed cars, trucks and heavy equipment, fishing and loved music and animals. He liked a good joke and loved to laugh.

Aaron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pete Cox; sister, Theresa Auxier; half brothers, John Hurt, and James Kelly Williams; half sister, Suzanna Chugtai.

Survivors include, son, Preston Cox of the home; brother, Martin Cox; daughters, Haila and Heidi Bear.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.