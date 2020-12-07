Norma Rebecca Covington, age 92, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

She was born on April 28, 1928, to Leonard and Tinnie (Payne) Stephens in Flint, Michigan.

Her mother passed away shortly after her birth. Baby Norma was lovingly raised by her mother's cousin, Leopha McInturff and her husband, Roy.

She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Norma married Dale Covington on Dec. 18, 1948. He preceded her in death in 1999.

She was also predeceased by: her parents; foster parents; a son, Randall; a brother, Robert Stephens; a sister, Violet Loridas; half-brothers, Billy Stephens and Leonard Stephens.

Survivors include: a daughter, Ann Mowry (Stephen) of Trimble, Missouri; four grandchildren: Patricia Edwards (Daniel) of St. Joseph, Chris Covington of Rea, Missouri, Rebecca Egli (Caleb) of Kansas City, Missouri and Elizabeth Burgos (Christopher) of Kansas City.

There are three great-grandchildren: Layne Edwards; Arthur Egli, Walter Egli and two on the way. She also leaves a half-sister, Betty Jones, of Chelsea, Michigan.

We miss her, but trust that she is at peace in our Lord's loving arms surrounded by family members and friends who have gone before her.

In the spirit of keeping everyone as healthy as possible during this time of pandemic, a graveside service will be held at Ashland Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Those wishing to give should help a child in need with your money, advice and love, or consider a gift to the Myasthenia Gravis Association.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.