Cousins, Anna L. Albany, Mo.

Anna L. Cousins
ALBANY, Mo. - Anna Lee (Parman) Cousins, 99, Albany, formerly of Denver, Missouri, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Albany.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri.
The family has requested that social distancing be observed, and face masks be worn.
Graveside Funeral Services and burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Miller Cemetery, Denver.
Memorials may be given to the Denver Community Church or the Miller Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Cousins, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.