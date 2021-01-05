Courtney, Linda 1949-2021

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Linda F. Courtney, age 71, was born March 28, 1949, in Amity, Missouri, and passed away peacefully Jan. 1, 2021, with her family by her side.

Linda was a graduate of Maysville High School Class of 1967 and later attended Northwest Missouri State University. On June 19, 1970, Linda and Thomas K. Courtney were united in marriage. Linda and Tom celebrated 50 years of marriage on June 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was known by many as Momma Linda, Mamu, Mawmaw, or Monga. Linda loved and helped many people's lives.

Linda was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Eastern Star (Past Matron), and Presbyterian Christian Church of Stewartsville.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Thomas (Tom) Courtney; mother, Della Berry; three children, Chad (Angie) Courtney, Springfield, Missouri, Ryan Courtney, Stewartsville, and Rachel (Derek) Petty, Savannah, Missouri; brother, Chris (Lindsay) Berry, Maysville, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Mason, Maggie, Will, Luke, Reid, Eli, Tess, and Aniston; and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville. Private service are scheduled at this time with a Celebration of Life to be held at safer time in the future.

Memorial Contributions: KU Cancer Center or Spirit Horse Therapeutic Riding Center at Broken Creek Youth Ranch.

Online Condolences: Turner Family Funeral Home.