ROSENDALE, Mo. - Kim F. Courtney, 66 of Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at his residence.

He was born March 24, 1954, in St. Joseph, to Henry and Mariel (Barton) Courtney. Followed by four siblings, Tamara (Courtney) Todd, Barton Courtney, Bridget (Courtney) Sanders, and John Henry Courtney (died at birth).

Kim valued honesty above all else. He was known for his unceasing generosity for his family, friends, or even a stranger. His other defining qualities would be his extreme passion for knowledge and his amazing ability to never judge people accepting them just as they are.

Kim started and ran KC Appliance Repair locally for many years until his health started declining. Kim had many other jobs throughout his life, but some of what he was very proud of was, the Rosedale Water District where he was the sole overseer in control and maintained the facilities, and his time working for Bob Faye's Appliance.

Kim did not have any children of his own but would put special claim to his nephew, Dennis Todd and his niece and Goddaughter, Courtney Sanders. Both Dennis and Courtney would tell you how impactful Uncle Kim was to their lives.

He was preceded in death by both parents, one sister (Tamara), both brothers, and one nephew.

Memorial Services date is to be determined, estimated for springtime. Kim's final resting place will be at Everett Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

