HELENA, Mo. - Dean Coulter, 66, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

He was born Sept. 26, 1954, in St. Joseph, to Francis and Catherine (Wallace) Coulter.

Dean married Marylin Jackson Nov. 16, 1973. She survives of the home.

He worked for Continental Screw Conveyer for 33 years, retiring Dec. 31, 2018. After retirement he helped his wife, Marylin, in the bakery.

Dean enjoyed archery, working on cars, woodworking, and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Additional survivors include daughters, Heather and Nina Coulter; mother, Marie Bullock.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.